North Laurel, MD
9439 Kings Grant Road
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

9439 Kings Grant Road

Location

9439 Kings Grant Road, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful end unit townhome with 2 master suites. Quiet community! - Lovely end unit with all newer flooring and paint.
Main level has great kitchen with new appliances, nice living area that opens to great deck backing to green areas. Two large master bedrooms, as well as fully finished basement with full bathroom and sliding door to private patio.
New high-efficiency heat pump, assigned parking as well as open parking, great quiet community.

Home is professionally managed. No pets

(RLNE4905267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9439 Kings Grant Road have any available units?
9439 Kings Grant Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9439 Kings Grant Road have?
Some of 9439 Kings Grant Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9439 Kings Grant Road currently offering any rent specials?
9439 Kings Grant Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9439 Kings Grant Road pet-friendly?
No, 9439 Kings Grant Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9439 Kings Grant Road offer parking?
Yes, 9439 Kings Grant Road offers parking.
Does 9439 Kings Grant Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9439 Kings Grant Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9439 Kings Grant Road have a pool?
No, 9439 Kings Grant Road does not have a pool.
Does 9439 Kings Grant Road have accessible units?
No, 9439 Kings Grant Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9439 Kings Grant Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9439 Kings Grant Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9439 Kings Grant Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9439 Kings Grant Road has units with air conditioning.
