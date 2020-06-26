9439 Kings Grant Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful end unit townhome with 2 master suites. Quiet community! - Lovely end unit with all newer flooring and paint.

Main level has great kitchen with new appliances, nice living area that opens to great deck backing to green areas. Two large master bedrooms, as well as fully finished basement with full bathroom and sliding door to private patio.

New high-efficiency heat pump, assigned parking as well as open parking, great quiet community.



Home is professionally managed. No pets



