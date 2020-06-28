9431 Woodsong Ct

Amenities
Monthly Rent: $1,850
Deposit: $1,000
Lease Terms: 1 Year
Date Available to Move In: 10/16/2019
Waived Application Fee
Pet Deposit $400
Multiple ways to avoid traffic and get out of the neighborhood: You have Rt.1 which links to 175 which goes to Ft. Meade and Columbia. Then you have I95 and 32 all easy to get to.
There are parks and rec centers close by. There is a pretty new community center in walking distance from the home. It is called North Laurel Community Center located on Whiskey Bottom Road.