9431 Woodsong Ct
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

9431 Woodsong Ct

9431 Woodsong Court · No Longer Available
Location

9431 Woodsong Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Monthly Rent: $1,850
Deposit: $1,000
Lease Terms: 1 Year
Date Available to Move In: 10/16/2019
Waived Application Fee
Pet Deposit $400

Multiple ways to avoid traffic and get out of the neighborhood: You have Rt.1 which links to 175 which goes to Ft. Meade and Columbia. Then you have I95 and 32 all easy to get to.

There are parks and rec centers close by. There is a pretty new community center in walking distance from the home. It is called North Laurel Community Center located on Whiskey Bottom Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9431 Woodsong Ct have any available units?
9431 Woodsong Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9431 Woodsong Ct have?
Some of 9431 Woodsong Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9431 Woodsong Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9431 Woodsong Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9431 Woodsong Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9431 Woodsong Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9431 Woodsong Ct offer parking?
No, 9431 Woodsong Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9431 Woodsong Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9431 Woodsong Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9431 Woodsong Ct have a pool?
No, 9431 Woodsong Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9431 Woodsong Ct have accessible units?
No, 9431 Woodsong Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9431 Woodsong Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9431 Woodsong Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 9431 Woodsong Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9431 Woodsong Ct has units with air conditioning.
