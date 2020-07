Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Entertain by the cozy Gas Fireplace in the family room, whip up the next culinary delight in your gourmet kitchen, retire in comfort to the spacious master bedroom. This one has everything you've been looking for..upgraded kitch w Granite, SS Appliances, Huge Deck Backing to wooded privacy, 2 lg walk in closets in Master, Soaking tub and sep shwr in private master bath. Close to Shopping. HOWARD CTY SCHOOLS !