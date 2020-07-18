All apartments in North Laurel
9287 Maxwell Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

9287 Maxwell Ct

9287 Maxwell Court · (240) 224-8220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9287 Maxwell Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Amazing 3BR/2.5BA townhouse in Laurel! Walk inside to a living/dining room combo and half bath with hardwood floors! The eat-in kitchen offers granite counter tops including a separate breakfast island and bar, recessed lighting, pantry closet, and all stainless appliances! There is a huge party deck with a built in bench for added outdoor entertainment! Upstairs has three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, walk in closet and a gorgeous master bath! There are two big bedrooms with ample closet space and an updated full bath. A fully finished basement provides a club-room and separated storage room with a washer and dryer for added convenience!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email SDonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE5966209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9287 Maxwell Ct have any available units?
9287 Maxwell Ct has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9287 Maxwell Ct have?
Some of 9287 Maxwell Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9287 Maxwell Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9287 Maxwell Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9287 Maxwell Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9287 Maxwell Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9287 Maxwell Ct offer parking?
No, 9287 Maxwell Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9287 Maxwell Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9287 Maxwell Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9287 Maxwell Ct have a pool?
No, 9287 Maxwell Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9287 Maxwell Ct have accessible units?
No, 9287 Maxwell Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9287 Maxwell Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9287 Maxwell Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9287 Maxwell Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9287 Maxwell Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
