9287 Maxwell Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 3BR/2.5BA townhouse in Laurel! Walk inside to a living/dining room combo and half bath with hardwood floors! The eat-in kitchen offers granite counter tops including a separate breakfast island and bar, recessed lighting, pantry closet, and all stainless appliances! There is a huge party deck with a built in bench for added outdoor entertainment! Upstairs has three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, walk in closet and a gorgeous master bath! There are two big bedrooms with ample closet space and an updated full bath. A fully finished basement provides a club-room and separated storage room with a washer and dryer for added convenience!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email SDonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



(RLNE5966209)