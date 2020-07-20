All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

9268 Redbridge Ct

9268 Redbridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

9268 Redbridge Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 BR/1.5 BA Townhome in Laurel. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen has updated appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of counter space. Enjoy the large deck off of the dining room. The upper level bedrooms have plenty of closet space and receive natural light. Both have easy access to the hall bath. The fully finished lower part of the home has access to a washer and dryer.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE5867066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9268 Redbridge Ct have any available units?
9268 Redbridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9268 Redbridge Ct have?
Some of 9268 Redbridge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9268 Redbridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9268 Redbridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9268 Redbridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9268 Redbridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9268 Redbridge Ct offer parking?
No, 9268 Redbridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9268 Redbridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9268 Redbridge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9268 Redbridge Ct have a pool?
No, 9268 Redbridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9268 Redbridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 9268 Redbridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9268 Redbridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9268 Redbridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9268 Redbridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9268 Redbridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
