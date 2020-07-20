9268 Redbridge Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 BR/1.5 BA Townhome in Laurel. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen has updated appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of counter space. Enjoy the large deck off of the dining room. The upper level bedrooms have plenty of closet space and receive natural light. Both have easy access to the hall bath. The fully finished lower part of the home has access to a washer and dryer.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



(RLNE5867066)