9216 BURLEY LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated oven

UPDATED and WELL MAINTAINED 3 BR, 2.2 Baths in Bowling Brook community. Main level features an open Floor Plan that connects the kitchen, dining and living room, with a powder room, neatly tucked away. 2nd Level features a Master Bedroom and Bath and 2 nice size bedrooms and a hall bath. Lower Level features a bright Family Room and private office/den, and a half bath. Entertain on the large deck that connects to the downstairs patio. Awesome location close to Route 1, I-95, and many options for shopping and dining. * apply online thru LongandFoster.com*