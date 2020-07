Amenities

Courtesy listing, do not call listing agent. Lovely two story home waiting for you to move in! Complete with new kitchen and bath flooring and fresh appliances . In-unit washer and dryer, kitchen includes a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Wonderful private patio and attached storage shed. Walking distance from shopping. Easy access to 95 and 32, perfect for a Baltimore or DC commute!Contact Ryan (301-785-1122) for showing instructions.