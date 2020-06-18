9055 Manorwood Rd

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 BD/ 3.5 BA Single Family Home in Laurel! Main level has a spacious living room and dining room with laminate flooring and a fireplace. The nice kitchen has ample cabinet/counter space, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher! Just off of your kitchen is direct access to your rear deck with a walk out to your huge backyard! There is also a half bath and an additional family room for added convenience. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms including your master suite. The master includes a bathroom with a stand up shower and a big closet. There is also an additional updated bathroom for the other two bedrooms! The finished basement includes a full sized third bathroom, a full sized washer and dryer, additional storage, and a finished playroom or office space!



~ Close to Laurel Park, US 1, and 198.



~ Neaby Savage, Columbia, FT Meade!



~ Plenty of nearby shops & restaurants!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



(RLNE5620287)