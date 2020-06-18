All apartments in North Laurel
9055 Manorwood Rd
9055 Manorwood Rd

9055 Manorwood Road · (240) 224-8220
Location

9055 Manorwood Road, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $2395 · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 BD/ 3.5 BA Single Family Home in Laurel! Main level has a spacious living room and dining room with laminate flooring and a fireplace. The nice kitchen has ample cabinet/counter space, stainless steel appliances, and a dishwasher! Just off of your kitchen is direct access to your rear deck with a walk out to your huge backyard! There is also a half bath and an additional family room for added convenience. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms including your master suite. The master includes a bathroom with a stand up shower and a big closet. There is also an additional updated bathroom for the other two bedrooms! The finished basement includes a full sized third bathroom, a full sized washer and dryer, additional storage, and a finished playroom or office space!

~ Close to Laurel Park, US 1, and 198.

~ Neaby Savage, Columbia, FT Meade!

~ Plenty of nearby shops & restaurants!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5620287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9055 Manorwood Rd have any available units?
9055 Manorwood Rd has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9055 Manorwood Rd have?
Some of 9055 Manorwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9055 Manorwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9055 Manorwood Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9055 Manorwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9055 Manorwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9055 Manorwood Rd offer parking?
No, 9055 Manorwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9055 Manorwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9055 Manorwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9055 Manorwood Rd have a pool?
No, 9055 Manorwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9055 Manorwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 9055 Manorwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9055 Manorwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9055 Manorwood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9055 Manorwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9055 Manorwood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
