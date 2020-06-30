9033 MELODY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Stunning home on quiet cul de sac boasts custom finishes and thoughtful updates throughout! See the virtual tour. Breathtaking 2-story welcomes you in to find gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding and light filled living spaces. Come see how you will entertain your family and friends on your large premium grade composite deck. Open kitchen boasts custom backslash and granite counters, GE stainless steel appliances, center island and sunny breakfast nook. Relax and unwind in the living room wired for overhead surround speakers. Two large ensuite bedrooms with walk-in closets. Oversized Samsung washer and dryer in mud room convey. Expansive, finished lower level features carpeted rec room and rough in for another full bathroom with tons of storage space. Finished custom garage with lowering and raising shelves along with a solar lighted driveway. Whole house is wired with cat 5/6 and Xfinity high-speed internet ready. Electronic Wifi front and back doorlocks. Super-quiet smart WiFi garage opener system. Home is built using quiet I-Joist flooring construction. Premium aluminum gutter guards on all gutters. Low maintenance yard featuring whole lot multi-zone sprinkler system. Best of all, you will save $$$ on your electric bill with the solar panels. No HOA. Location is perfect! Easy access to both I-95, I-295, historic Rte 1,and MARC station. Howard County School System. This home is ready to enjoy & impress!