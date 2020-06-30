All apartments in North Laurel
9033 MELODY DRIVE

9033 Melody Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9033 Melody Dr, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Stunning home on quiet cul de sac boasts custom finishes and thoughtful updates throughout! See the virtual tour. Breathtaking 2-story welcomes you in to find gleaming hardwood floors, crown molding and light filled living spaces. Come see how you will entertain your family and friends on your large premium grade composite deck. Open kitchen boasts custom backslash and granite counters, GE stainless steel appliances, center island and sunny breakfast nook. Relax and unwind in the living room wired for overhead surround speakers. Two large ensuite bedrooms with walk-in closets. Oversized Samsung washer and dryer in mud room convey. Expansive, finished lower level features carpeted rec room and rough in for another full bathroom with tons of storage space. Finished custom garage with lowering and raising shelves along with a solar lighted driveway. Whole house is wired with cat 5/6 and Xfinity high-speed internet ready. Electronic Wifi front and back doorlocks. Super-quiet smart WiFi garage opener system. Home is built using quiet I-Joist flooring construction. Premium aluminum gutter guards on all gutters. Low maintenance yard featuring whole lot multi-zone sprinkler system. Best of all, you will save $$$ on your electric bill with the solar panels. No HOA. Location is perfect! Easy access to both I-95, I-295, historic Rte 1,and MARC station. Howard County School System. This home is ready to enjoy & impress!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9033 MELODY DRIVE have any available units?
9033 MELODY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9033 MELODY DRIVE have?
Some of 9033 MELODY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9033 MELODY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9033 MELODY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9033 MELODY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9033 MELODY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 9033 MELODY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9033 MELODY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9033 MELODY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9033 MELODY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9033 MELODY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9033 MELODY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9033 MELODY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9033 MELODY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9033 MELODY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9033 MELODY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9033 MELODY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9033 MELODY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

