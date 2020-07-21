All apartments in North Laurel
Find more places like 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE

8605 Saddleback Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Laurel
See all
Savage - Guilford
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

8605 Saddleback Place, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
putting green
tennis court
Gorgeous Colonial in the desirable gated community of Stone Lake offering over 4000 sqft of living space. Featuring an open floor plan, two story foyer, elegant hardwood floors, architectural columns & intricate moldings. Formal living and dining rooms ideal for entertaining and the family room boasts a gas burning fireplace. The spacious kitchen has a casual dining area. Enjoy the spacious master bedroom with extensive, two sided walk-in closet and private bath with separate tub and shower. Three additional bedrooms share the upstairs, each with a walk in closet and 2 additional bathrooms. The finished lower level provides a fantastic in-law suite OR an exceptional recreation area featuring the fifth bedroom, storage room, second kitchen, and walk out access.Stone Lake Gated Community has an abundance of amenities including trails, beach, boat ramp,lake, putting green, playground, tennis court and so much more. 137-acre gated community southeast of Columbia. Stone Lake is one of Maryland's premier communities. The community's crystal blue, 25-acre "Stone Lake" offers a peaceful lifestyle not found anywhere else in the region. Bordering forest conservation and the Patuxent River, this gated community's walking paths provide spectacular views of beautiful Stone Lake. Stroll by dramatic bluffs and meet up with the community's boat house and sandy beach. There, you'll find private fishing docks, a floating deck, gazebo, pavilion, and outdoor fireplace.Launch your private canoe or kayak from the boat ramp. Play tennis or putt on the green. Go fishing on the docks or from your boat! StoneLake is where city workers come home to the quiet enjoyment of a peaceful lifestyle filled with nature views. We've also got a lively Social Committee that sponsors activities such as crabfeasts, group exercise, social hour, annual Halloween Parade, Community Boat Day, Yard Sales,annual de-clutter-your-home via a dipsy dumpster that appears and disappears when full once a year, and much more.Located halfway between DC and Baltimore, just five minutes off Route 95North and take the Inter County Connector, or "ICC", to work in Bethesda but escape the congestion by living in prestigious Howard County. Need to fly out? Don't go downtown, just popover 10 minutes away to BWI or take the train the New York!!!Residents belong to the Stone Lake Community Association, Inc. (SLCA) which maintains the covenants of the neighborhood's single and attached dwelling units. SLCA also sponsors this website. Community amenities include a gated entrance, tennis courts, walking trails, a putting green, fishing piers, a boathouse, a tot lot and a pavilion perfect for community and family get-togethers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE have any available units?
8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE have?
Some of 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE offers parking.
Does 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE have a pool?
No, 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way
North Laurel, MD 20723

Similar Pages

North Laurel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Laurel 2 Bedroom Apartments
North Laurel 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsNorth Laurel Apartments with Garages
North Laurel Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDIlchester, MDTakoma Park, MD
Eldersburg, MDGarrison, MDSummerfield, MDKemp Mill, MDLeisure World, MDBrookmont, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDTravilah, MDBrock Hall, MDCalverton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreWashington Adventist University
Coppin State University