8605 SADDLEBACK PLACE

Gorgeous Colonial in the desirable gated community of Stone Lake offering over 4000 sqft of living space. Featuring an open floor plan, two story foyer, elegant hardwood floors, architectural columns & intricate moldings. Formal living and dining rooms ideal for entertaining and the family room boasts a gas burning fireplace. The spacious kitchen has a casual dining area. Enjoy the spacious master bedroom with extensive, two sided walk-in closet and private bath with separate tub and shower. Three additional bedrooms share the upstairs, each with a walk in closet and 2 additional bathrooms. The finished lower level provides a fantastic in-law suite OR an exceptional recreation area featuring the fifth bedroom, storage room, second kitchen, and walk out access.Stone Lake Gated Community has an abundance of amenities including trails, beach, boat ramp,lake, putting green, playground, tennis court and so much more. 137-acre gated community southeast of Columbia. Stone Lake is one of Maryland's premier communities. The community's crystal blue, 25-acre "Stone Lake" offers a peaceful lifestyle not found anywhere else in the region. Bordering forest conservation and the Patuxent River, this gated community's walking paths provide spectacular views of beautiful Stone Lake. Stroll by dramatic bluffs and meet up with the community's boat house and sandy beach. There, you'll find private fishing docks, a floating deck, gazebo, pavilion, and outdoor fireplace.Launch your private canoe or kayak from the boat ramp. Play tennis or putt on the green. Go fishing on the docks or from your boat! StoneLake is where city workers come home to the quiet enjoyment of a peaceful lifestyle filled with nature views. We've also got a lively Social Committee that sponsors activities such as crabfeasts, group exercise, social hour, annual Halloween Parade, Community Boat Day, Yard Sales,annual de-clutter-your-home via a dipsy dumpster that appears and disappears when full once a year, and much more.Located halfway between DC and Baltimore, just five minutes off Route 95North and take the Inter County Connector, or "ICC", to work in Bethesda but escape the congestion by living in prestigious Howard County. Need to fly out? Don't go downtown, just popover 10 minutes away to BWI or take the train the New York!!!Residents belong to the Stone Lake Community Association, Inc. (SLCA) which maintains the covenants of the neighborhood's single and attached dwelling units. SLCA also sponsors this website. Community amenities include a gated entrance, tennis courts, walking trails, a putting green, fishing piers, a boathouse, a tot lot and a pavilion perfect for community and family get-togethers.