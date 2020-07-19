10045 Rowan Lane

Amenities

Chris Cunningham and Renters Warehouse present this stunning 4700 square foot home in Wincopia Farms. This home features open floor plan, stunning gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance with eat in area, dining room, living room and great room all on main level. Four large bedrooms upstairs and one in the large basement with 4 full baths. The master bedroom is large with sitting area and huge walk in closet. Two car garage completes this beautiful home. Please contact Chris Cunningham at 301- 232-6132 to arrange a viewing.