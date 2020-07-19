All apartments in North Laurel
10045 Rowan Lane

10045 Rowan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10045 Rowan Lane, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Chris Cunningham and Renters Warehouse present this stunning 4700 square foot home in Wincopia Farms. This home features open floor plan, stunning gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance with eat in area, dining room, living room and great room all on main level. Four large bedrooms upstairs and one in the large basement with 4 full baths. The master bedroom is large with sitting area and huge walk in closet. Two car garage completes this beautiful home. Please contact Chris Cunningham at 301- 232-6132 to arrange a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10045 Rowan Lane have any available units?
10045 Rowan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 10045 Rowan Lane have?
Some of 10045 Rowan Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10045 Rowan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10045 Rowan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10045 Rowan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10045 Rowan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 10045 Rowan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10045 Rowan Lane offers parking.
Does 10045 Rowan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10045 Rowan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10045 Rowan Lane have a pool?
No, 10045 Rowan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10045 Rowan Lane have accessible units?
No, 10045 Rowan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10045 Rowan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10045 Rowan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10045 Rowan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10045 Rowan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
