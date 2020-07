Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Totally updated bungalow in Kensington. Indoor, outdoor living at it's best. Inviting front porch, landscaping, and a screened rear room .. amazing. Spacious open living dining kitchen. two bedrooms share the updated ceramic bath. AND there is office space. Utility room in cellar also has laundry. Easy access to Rock Creek Park, downtown Kensington and Wheaton. crossroads of Connecticut University and Viers Mill can get you any where quick. Awesome location.