4012 SPRUELL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room

Beautifully Renovated & Expanded! One of a kind in sought after ROCK CREEK PALISADES neighborhood. This home is much larger than it looks and is around 3,535 sq.ft. As you walk in you will fall in love with a modern open floor plan, a large living room, family, and dining room. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with bar area, beautiful white cabinets with modern hardware, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Features include gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, recess lighting throughout, and a powder room. Home boasts a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, lovely master with his & her walk-in closet, a gorgeous and luxurious Master Bath with double vanity! Upper level has 3 additional Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath, (one of the rooms can be turned into a loft for the master bedroom on the main floor). You can do and create everything you need in the lower level, you can even make it into a separate in-law-suite, current floor plan showcases 1 bedroom, full bath, office/exercise/storage room, a spacious recreation/game room, or just open for entertaining. Private fenced backyard with lots of space! Steps to Rock Creek Park, the newly refurbished Kensington Library, Kensington shops, and main routes.