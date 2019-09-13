3919 LANTERN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

VERY VERY CHARMING cape on beautiful tree lined street, updated kitchen, hardwood floors, fully finished basement with walk up stairs to patio, main level br's and or offices, Close to shops and restaurants and downtown Kensington, APPROX 1913 total finished Sq Ft ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.