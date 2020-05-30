Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking

3913 Decatur Ave Available 07/01/20 Just Remodeled! 2 bed 2 bath In the heart of Kensington! - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/7HPf8DkXYtw



*****This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was just remodelled a less than 2 years ago. The house features high end finishes, all brand new appliances, hardwood floors, and parking. The home is bright with lots of natural light, an open floor plan, huge kitchen and large closets.

Master bedroom has a Master Bathroom and walk in closet. The private back yard is completely fenced with a large shed.



*****Minutes from Starbucks, Talia's Cuisine, Kensington Pizza and Kabob House, K Town Bistro, Red Ginger, Crisp and Juicy and many more!

*****Minutes from Safeway, CVS, Blue Dog Boarding and Day Care, Ken-Gar Palisades Park.

*****Steps from the bus stop and minutes from Wheaton Metro - Redline



***Central AC

***Forced Air Gas Furnace

***All new systems

***Stainless Steel Appliances

***Granite counters

***Hardwood Floors

***Recessed Lighting

***Ceiling fans



***Tenant Pays Electric and Gas and Water

Pet Fees

Application Fee: $60.00

Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month

No Smoking

Min Credit Score 600

Positive Rental History

Employment Verification



Requirements:

Min Credit Score 600

Min 1 year lease

Positive Rental History

Income ~3X the rent

Employment Verification



(RLNE4365267)