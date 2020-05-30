All apartments in North Kensington
Location

3913 Decatur Avenue, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
3913 Decatur Ave Available 07/01/20 Just Remodeled! 2 bed 2 bath In the heart of Kensington! - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/7HPf8DkXYtw

*****This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was just remodelled a less than 2 years ago. The house features high end finishes, all brand new appliances, hardwood floors, and parking. The home is bright with lots of natural light, an open floor plan, huge kitchen and large closets.
Master bedroom has a Master Bathroom and walk in closet. The private back yard is completely fenced with a large shed.

*****Minutes from Starbucks, Talia's Cuisine, Kensington Pizza and Kabob House, K Town Bistro, Red Ginger, Crisp and Juicy and many more!
*****Minutes from Safeway, CVS, Blue Dog Boarding and Day Care, Ken-Gar Palisades Park.
*****Steps from the bus stop and minutes from Wheaton Metro - Redline

***Central AC
***Forced Air Gas Furnace
***All new systems
***Stainless Steel Appliances
***Granite counters
***Hardwood Floors
***Recessed Lighting
***Ceiling fans

***Tenant Pays Electric and Gas and Water
Pet Fees
Application Fee: $60.00
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
No Smoking
Min Credit Score 600
Positive Rental History
Employment Verification

Requirements:
Min Credit Score 600
Min 1 year lease
Positive Rental History
Income ~3X the rent
Employment Verification

(RLNE4365267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
