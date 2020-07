Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Fabulously renovated super size bedroom condo in a hard to find building ready for your immediate move in.Unit features large eat in kitchen with separate formal dining area featuring exposed brick pillars and floor to ceiling daylight windows that open on to a huge surround balcony. All your utilities are included, bus stop in front of building and metroline is just about a mile away. Rent with option opportunity may be considered under the right conditions.