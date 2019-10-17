3105 Decatur Avenue

Amenities

5 BD/4.5 BATH - Stunning SF DR Horton Gem in Kensington w/ Solar Panels - 5BD/4.5BA gem with huge eat-in gourmet kitchen - granite counters, large island, double oven, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Gorgeous 9' ceilings throughout, spacious first floor study, high end crown modeling, gleaming hardwood floors, tons of natural light, beautiful master bedroom suite with dual walk-ins, double sinks and walk-in shower. Cozy gas fireplace. Finished basement with huge wet bar/ample cabinet space & granite countertops. Enjoy morning coffee and chilly evenings on the second floor balcony. 15 minute walk to metro & Rock Creek park trails. 1/2 mile from shopping & restaurants. Awesome location! Full Management - Ready to GO!!!! Long Term Leases WELCOME! Average electricity costs are $25/mo or less due to the solar panels.....



(RLNE5205544)