2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Conveniently located in Wheaton, you'll ahve easy access to Veirs Mill Rd metro bus stops & 3 blocks to Wheaton Metro station, Safeway, Costco, Macy's, Target, Giant, JC Penny's, Panera, many selections from a variety of restaurants on University Blvd & Georgia Avenue and soooo much more!!!This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town-home with hardwood floors in Living & dining areas, large kitchen with eat in area next to sliders to spacious deck! Reserved parking for one vehicle and guest/common area parking available too! Note that finished basement is off limits other than for use of clothes washer/dryer in laundry area...