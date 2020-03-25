All apartments in North Kensington
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:57 AM

2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR

2867 Schoolhouse Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2867 Schoolhouse Circle, North Kensington, MD 20902
North Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located in Wheaton, you'll ahve easy access to Veirs Mill Rd metro bus stops & 3 blocks to Wheaton Metro station, Safeway, Costco, Macy's, Target, Giant, JC Penny's, Panera, many selections from a variety of restaurants on University Blvd & Georgia Avenue and soooo much more!!!This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town-home with hardwood floors in Living & dining areas, large kitchen with eat in area next to sliders to spacious deck! Reserved parking for one vehicle and guest/common area parking available too! Note that finished basement is off limits other than for use of clothes washer/dryer in laundry area...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR have any available units?
2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR have?
Some of 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Kensington.
Does 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR offers parking.
Does 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR have a pool?
No, 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR have accessible units?
No, 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2867 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.

