11711 Hatcher Pl.

Cozy 3 BR Brick Single Family Home Just Off Connecticut Ave. - Located in the Connecticut Gardens Neighborhood. Enter the charming house directly into the living room (23x12) with attractive hardwood floors. Galley-style kitchen comes equipped with an electric range, refrigerator and garbage disposal, along with ample cabinet space and a lovely tile floor. Laundry room located off kitchen. Door in kitchen leads out into a spacious back yard. The three bedrooms are located to the right of the living room and share a fully renovated hall bath. All bedrooms have hardwood floors as well. Pets are negotiable.Tenant is responsible for utilities. Please call WMS at 240-383-3158 to inquire.



(RLNE1975721)