North Kensington, MD
11711 Hatcher Pl.
11711 Hatcher Pl.

11711 Hatcher Pl
North Kensington
Location

11711 Hatcher Pl, North Kensington, MD 20902
North Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
Cozy 3 BR Brick Single Family Home Just Off Connecticut Ave. - Located in the Connecticut Gardens Neighborhood. Enter the charming house directly into the living room (23x12) with attractive hardwood floors. Galley-style kitchen comes equipped with an electric range, refrigerator and garbage disposal, along with ample cabinet space and a lovely tile floor. Laundry room located off kitchen. Door in kitchen leads out into a spacious back yard. The three bedrooms are located to the right of the living room and share a fully renovated hall bath. All bedrooms have hardwood floors as well. Pets are negotiable.Tenant is responsible for utilities. Please call WMS at 240-383-3158 to inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

