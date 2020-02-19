11113 West Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry internet access

Our Nest is Your Nest! Warm and cozy. Beautifully furnished with trendy details. 100% private English basement apartment with weekly organic cleaning services. Private entrance. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances: D/W, full-size refrigerator and stove. Pristine condition. Towels, dishes, pans, coffee maker, toaster, microwave, and utensils included. Cool office and exercise bike with Alexa for music. Private laundry room. Access to outdoor patio for tenant use only. You are welcome to garden or grow herbs! High speed Internet, weekly cleaning (with organic products) and all utilities included. Willing to do short-term lease and provide military receipts. Ideal for corporate rental. Metro is just a 20-minute walk away and bus service is just a 2-minute walk away. Easy commute to NIH or Walter Reed. Street parking. No pets, No Smoking, Drugs or Vaping. (Lease duration is flexible).