North Kensington, MD
11113 West Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

11113 West Ave

11113 West Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11113 West Avenue, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Our Nest is Your Nest! Warm and cozy. Beautifully furnished with trendy details. 100% private English basement apartment with weekly organic cleaning services. Private entrance. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances: D/W, full-size refrigerator and stove. Pristine condition. Towels, dishes, pans, coffee maker, toaster, microwave, and utensils included. Cool office and exercise bike with Alexa for music. Private laundry room. Access to outdoor patio for tenant use only. You are welcome to garden or grow herbs! High speed Internet, weekly cleaning (with organic products) and all utilities included. Willing to do short-term lease and provide military receipts. Ideal for corporate rental. Metro is just a 20-minute walk away and bus service is just a 2-minute walk away. Easy commute to NIH or Walter Reed. Street parking. No pets, No Smoking, Drugs or Vaping. (Lease duration is flexible).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11113 West Ave have any available units?
11113 West Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 11113 West Ave have?
Some of 11113 West Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11113 West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11113 West Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11113 West Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11113 West Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Kensington.
Does 11113 West Ave offer parking?
No, 11113 West Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11113 West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11113 West Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11113 West Ave have a pool?
No, 11113 West Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11113 West Ave have accessible units?
No, 11113 West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11113 West Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11113 West Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 11113 West Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11113 West Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
