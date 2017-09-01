8300 CATHEDRAL AVENUE

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4 bedroom, 1.5 baths, upgraded eat-in kitchen, a finished basement with office/study and family room, 3 car driveway with separate entrance, located in a well sought after neighborhood, walking distance from a convenience store, nearby metro station, public bus, hospital, shops, restaurants and parks. Less than one mile from I-95. Renovation done this past year. PG County schools. Excellent for commuters, family-friendly safe neighborhood. Vacant, motivated owner want to rent ASAP. Great for a home office or can be converted to a commercial office. $40 application fee per adult. New paint, flooring, and carpet. Pets on a case by case basis. Contact LA for any questions!