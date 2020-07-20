All apartments in New Carrollton
Find more places like 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Carrollton, MD
/
5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:05 AM

5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE

5534 Karen Elaine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Carrollton
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5534 Karen Elaine Drive, New Carrollton, MD 20784

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated ground floor condo in Frenchmen's Creek. Good Credit and Rental History.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE have any available units?
5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Carrollton, MD.
Is 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Carrollton.
Does 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5534 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave
New Carrollton, MD 20784
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr
New Carrollton, MD 20784
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road
New Carrollton, MD 20784

Similar Pages

New Carrollton 1 BedroomsNew Carrollton 2 Bedrooms
New Carrollton 3 BedroomsNew Carrollton Apartments with Balconies
New Carrollton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDBailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDSeabrook, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University