Esplanade at National Harbor

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $1000-Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Additional: Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Dogs The following dog breeds (including any mix thereof) are not permitted to reside at or visit the Premises or Lessors property (Restricted Breeds): Akbash, Akita/Akita Inu, American Bulldog, Anatolian Shepherd, Bandog/Bandogge, Beauceron (a.k.a. Berger de Beauce, Bas rouge, Beauce Shepherd, Red Stocking dog), Belgian Shepherd (a.k.a. Belgian Sheep Dog, Malinois, Tervuren, Laekenois, Groenendael), Black Russian Terrier (a.k.a. Russian Bear Schnauzer, Black Terrier, Tchiorny Terrier, Chornyi), Boerboel, Briard, Bully Kutta/Bully Cutha/Bohli Kutta (a.k.a. PBK,), Cane Corso (a.k.a. Italian Mastiff), Chinese Shar Pei (a.k.a Chinese Fighting Dog), Doberman Pinscher, Dogo Argentino, Dogue De Bordeaux (a.k.a. Bordeaux Bulldog, French Mastiff), Fila Brasileiro, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Gull Dong (Gull Terr, Bully Gull Terr), Jindo/Chindo, Kangal, Kuchi/Koochee, Kuvasz, Mastiffs, Pit Bull (including Pit Bull Terriers, American Pit Bull Terrier, any Staffordshire Terrier or Bull Terrier), Perro de Presa Mallorquin, Presa Canario (a.k.a. Canary Dogs), Rottweiler, Tosa Inu (a.k.a. Tosa Ken, Japanese Tosa, Japanese Mastiff), Wolf, Wolf-Dog Hybrids (including all wolf-like breeds). The list of Restricted Breeds is subject to change by Lessor at any time without notice. Attached is the Lessors Restricted Breed Policy which is incorporated into this Pet Addendum by reference.
Cats
restrictions: Cats must be neutered with supporting documentation provided for the resident's file.