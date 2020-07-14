All apartments in National Harbor
Esplanade at National Harbor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:32 AM

Esplanade at National Harbor

250 American Way · (240) 232-4508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 American Way, National Harbor, MD 20745

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 631 · Avail. now

$1,777

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 315 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 334 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,454

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 443 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,584

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 237 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,584

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 611 · Avail. now

$3,162

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1477 sqft

Unit 511 · Avail. Jul 22

$3,292

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1477 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Esplanade at National Harbor.

Amenities

golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
game room
golf room
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Life at The Esplanade is more than apartment livingits a state of being. Indulge in gracious amenities. Breathe in the elegant surroundings. Treat yourself to shopping and dining along the Potomac. From comfort to convenience, this is a new and vibrant lifestyle statement. All you have to do is let the luxury flow to you. Incredible amenities, like The Channel Club, are exclusively yours to indulge in day and night. Shopping, dining, and the Potomac provide unlimited opportunities for neighborhood diversions and excursions. Residences with features and details that allow you to live like youre on vacation, every day of the year. The sights at National Harbor change daily and with the seasons, but are always endlessly fascinating. 350 spectacular waterfront acres, dedicated exclusively to the spirit of discovery. The Esplanade is redefining total immersion and we invite you to dive in. Apartments for rent at the National Harbor, MD & close to Alexandria,VA and Washington DC. Waterfront resort style living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $1000-Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Additional: Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Dogs The following dog breeds (including any mix thereof) are not permitted to reside at or visit the Premises or Lessors property (Restricted Breeds): Akbash, Akita/Akita Inu, American Bulldog, Anatolian Shepherd, Bandog/Bandogge, Beauceron (a.k.a. Berger de Beauce, Bas rouge, Beauce Shepherd, Red Stocking dog), Belgian Shepherd (a.k.a. Belgian Sheep Dog, Malinois, Tervuren, Laekenois, Groenendael), Black Russian Terrier (a.k.a. Russian Bear Schnauzer, Black Terrier, Tchiorny Terrier, Chornyi), Boerboel, Briard, Bully Kutta/Bully Cutha/Bohli Kutta (a.k.a. PBK,), Cane Corso (a.k.a. Italian Mastiff), Chinese Shar Pei (a.k.a Chinese Fighting Dog), Doberman Pinscher, Dogo Argentino, Dogue De Bordeaux (a.k.a. Bordeaux Bulldog, French Mastiff), Fila Brasileiro, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Gull Dong (Gull Terr, Bully Gull Terr), Jindo/Chindo, Kangal, Kuchi/Koochee, Kuvasz, Mastiffs, Pit Bull (including Pit Bull Terriers, American Pit Bull Terrier, any Staffordshire Terrier or Bull Terrier), Perro de Presa Mallorquin, Presa Canario (a.k.a. Canary Dogs), Rottweiler, Tosa Inu (a.k.a. Tosa Ken, Japanese Tosa, Japanese Mastiff), Wolf, Wolf-Dog Hybrids (including all wolf-like breeds). The list of Restricted Breeds is subject to change by Lessor at any time without notice. Attached is the Lessors Restricted Breed Policy which is incorporated into this Pet Addendum by reference.
Cats
restrictions: Cats must be neutered with supporting documentation provided for the resident's file.
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Esplanade at National Harbor have any available units?
Esplanade at National Harbor has 15 units available starting at $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Esplanade at National Harbor have?
Some of Esplanade at National Harbor's amenities include golf room, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Esplanade at National Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
Esplanade at National Harbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Esplanade at National Harbor pet-friendly?
Yes, Esplanade at National Harbor is pet friendly.
Does Esplanade at National Harbor offer parking?
Yes, Esplanade at National Harbor offers parking.
Does Esplanade at National Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Esplanade at National Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Esplanade at National Harbor have a pool?
Yes, Esplanade at National Harbor has a pool.
Does Esplanade at National Harbor have accessible units?
Yes, Esplanade at National Harbor has accessible units.
Does Esplanade at National Harbor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Esplanade at National Harbor has units with dishwashers.
Does Esplanade at National Harbor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Esplanade at National Harbor has units with air conditioning.
