Last updated April 7 2020 at 5:25 PM

816 FAIR WINDS WAY

816 Fair Winds Way · No Longer Available
Location

816 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD 20744

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Don't miss out on this rare opportunity for this 3 bedroom, 4 and half bathroom townhome located in Potomac Overlook steps away from the National Harbor. This beautiful home offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including a double oven, double bowl kitchen sink and island with bar stool seating. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom complete with tile flooring, tile shower walls and the master bathroom with a double sink vanity, and large tile shower. Plus a lovely entertainment area on 4th floor complete with a wet bar, fridge, dishwasher and deck access which over looks the National Harbor. This home is located just steps away from all the dining, shopping and entertainment options of the National Harbor and closely located to the Tanger Outlets, Top Golf and MGM Resort.Call today to schedule you showing!*One Year Lease required*Accepts pets with additional rent and deposit (Limit 2 and under 30lbs)*Rent Includes: Water/Sewer, Trash Removal, Landscaping, Mowing, Snow Removal and Parking*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.*Background and Credit Check Required.*Available April 1st, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 FAIR WINDS WAY have any available units?
816 FAIR WINDS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 816 FAIR WINDS WAY have?
Some of 816 FAIR WINDS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 FAIR WINDS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
816 FAIR WINDS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 FAIR WINDS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 FAIR WINDS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 816 FAIR WINDS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 816 FAIR WINDS WAY offers parking.
Does 816 FAIR WINDS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 FAIR WINDS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 FAIR WINDS WAY have a pool?
No, 816 FAIR WINDS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 816 FAIR WINDS WAY have accessible units?
No, 816 FAIR WINDS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 816 FAIR WINDS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 FAIR WINDS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 816 FAIR WINDS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 FAIR WINDS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
