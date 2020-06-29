816 FAIR WINDS WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Don't miss out on this rare opportunity for this 3 bedroom, 4 and half bathroom townhome located in Potomac Overlook steps away from the National Harbor. This beautiful home offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including a double oven, double bowl kitchen sink and island with bar stool seating. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom complete with tile flooring, tile shower walls and the master bathroom with a double sink vanity, and large tile shower. Plus a lovely entertainment area on 4th floor complete with a wet bar, fridge, dishwasher and deck access which over looks the National Harbor. This home is located just steps away from all the dining, shopping and entertainment options of the National Harbor and closely located to the Tanger Outlets, Top Golf and MGM Resort.Call today to schedule you showing!*One Year Lease required*Accepts pets with additional rent and deposit (Limit 2 and under 30lbs)*Rent Includes: Water/Sewer, Trash Removal, Landscaping, Mowing, Snow Removal and Parking*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.*Background and Credit Check Required.*Available April 1st, 2020