726 River Mist Drive - 1

Take A Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iBnNJt23z1b



Tony WIlliams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Amazing PRICED TO RENT FAST!! PREMIUM END UNIT 4-Level townhouse at The National Harbor sought out Potomac Overlook Community. With Plenti of Natural light pouring into the home on all levels, This Townhome Features an Open Floor Plan, 3 Spacious Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Wet Bar Lounge with Stunning Rooftop Terrace and Much More. The Townhome is Conveniently Located Near Major Highways, Shopping Centers, Dining, & Entertainment. Walking Distance to Gaylord Hotel, Weekly Brunch & Dinner Spots, MGM Grand Casino, Running and Biking Trails and Much More. Explore The National Harbor Lifestyle!