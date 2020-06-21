All apartments in National Harbor
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

726 River Mist Drive - 1

726 River Mist Drive · (301) 686-5670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

726 River Mist Drive, National Harbor, MD 20744

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 2960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Take A Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iBnNJt23z1b

Tony WIlliams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Amazing PRICED TO RENT FAST!! PREMIUM END UNIT 4-Level townhouse at The National Harbor sought out Potomac Overlook Community. With Plenti of Natural light pouring into the home on all levels, This Townhome Features an Open Floor Plan, 3 Spacious Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Wet Bar Lounge with Stunning Rooftop Terrace and Much More. The Townhome is Conveniently Located Near Major Highways, Shopping Centers, Dining, & Entertainment. Walking Distance to Gaylord Hotel, Weekly Brunch & Dinner Spots, MGM Grand Casino, Running and Biking Trails and Much More. Explore The National Harbor Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 River Mist Drive - 1 have any available units?
726 River Mist Drive - 1 has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 726 River Mist Drive - 1 have?
Some of 726 River Mist Drive - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 River Mist Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
726 River Mist Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 River Mist Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 River Mist Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 726 River Mist Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 726 River Mist Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 726 River Mist Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 River Mist Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 River Mist Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 726 River Mist Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 726 River Mist Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 726 River Mist Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 726 River Mist Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 River Mist Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 River Mist Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 River Mist Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
