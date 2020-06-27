All apartments in National Harbor
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

704 QUAYSIDE COURT

704 Quayside Ct · No Longer Available
Location

704 Quayside Ct, National Harbor, MD 20744

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Check out this Amazing Luxury Townhome in National Harbor. Let's quickly start with it being an amazing 4 bedroom 4.5 bath townhome with over $80,000+ builder Luxury upgrades. More importantly, the others comparables typically only offer 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. If you buy this home, you will have 2,500+ sq ft. of luxury living, with upgrades including beautiful custom espresso cabinets, granite counters, all stainless appliances, multiple wine fridges, custom back splash, breakfast island, custom organized closets, highly impressive stone gas fireplace, a full wet bar in the loft and upgraded hardwood floors. Let's again not forget the rooftop deck perfect is for winding down with wine & relaxing at the end of the day. Plus a private first floor office or 4th bedroom and 2 car garage make this unit everything you need and more. The owners spared no expense to add great upgrades in lightening & luxury high stereo surround sound speakers, multiple wine fridges, spa-like bathrooms, private entertainment outdoor deck, and bonus entertainment loft on the 4th floor all prewired for your music & entertainment. Living at the National Harbor is a true lifestyle offering the "walkable" community everyone seems to be seeking these days. Enjoy community amenities galore, like tons of eateries, shops, all new TopGolf, Tanger Outlets, MGM with shows, fine dining and upscale stores. If you like to outdoor activities then be sure to take-in zumba on the waterfront, run the bridge to VA & back, kayak on the Potomac or rent a boat slip at the marina. This area is a commuter's dream too being 1 exit to both VA & DC, close to Bolling, Andrews, Pentagon and Indian Head bases and so many more employers. Get to tour this unique unit now so you too can see why so many call the National Harbor home. Lease Terms of 12, 24, and 36 month available. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 QUAYSIDE COURT have any available units?
704 QUAYSIDE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 704 QUAYSIDE COURT have?
Some of 704 QUAYSIDE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 QUAYSIDE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
704 QUAYSIDE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 QUAYSIDE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 704 QUAYSIDE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 704 QUAYSIDE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 704 QUAYSIDE COURT offers parking.
Does 704 QUAYSIDE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 QUAYSIDE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 QUAYSIDE COURT have a pool?
No, 704 QUAYSIDE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 704 QUAYSIDE COURT have accessible units?
No, 704 QUAYSIDE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 704 QUAYSIDE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 QUAYSIDE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 QUAYSIDE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 QUAYSIDE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
