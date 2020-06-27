704 QUAYSIDE COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Check out this Amazing Luxury Townhome in National Harbor. Let's quickly start with it being an amazing 4 bedroom 4.5 bath townhome with over $80,000+ builder Luxury upgrades. More importantly, the others comparables typically only offer 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. If you buy this home, you will have 2,500+ sq ft. of luxury living, with upgrades including beautiful custom espresso cabinets, granite counters, all stainless appliances, multiple wine fridges, custom back splash, breakfast island, custom organized closets, highly impressive stone gas fireplace, a full wet bar in the loft and upgraded hardwood floors. Let's again not forget the rooftop deck perfect is for winding down with wine & relaxing at the end of the day. Plus a private first floor office or 4th bedroom and 2 car garage make this unit everything you need and more. The owners spared no expense to add great upgrades in lightening & luxury high stereo surround sound speakers, multiple wine fridges, spa-like bathrooms, private entertainment outdoor deck, and bonus entertainment loft on the 4th floor all prewired for your music & entertainment. Living at the National Harbor is a true lifestyle offering the "walkable" community everyone seems to be seeking these days. Enjoy community amenities galore, like tons of eateries, shops, all new TopGolf, Tanger Outlets, MGM with shows, fine dining and upscale stores. If you like to outdoor activities then be sure to take-in zumba on the waterfront, run the bridge to VA & back, kayak on the Potomac or rent a boat slip at the marina. This area is a commuter's dream too being 1 exit to both VA & DC, close to Bolling, Andrews, Pentagon and Indian Head bases and so many more employers. Get to tour this unique unit now so you too can see why so many call the National Harbor home. Lease Terms of 12, 24, and 36 month available. Thank you.