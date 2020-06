Amenities

Just renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath condo with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new capet, recessed lights, large living room and dining area, new updated bathroom, nice size bedrooms and to top it off - a balcony. Condo is close to the National Harbor, Woodrow Wilson Bridge, the MGM and Shopping, including the Tanger outlets. This open concept condo is on the top floor and is ready for Immediate Occuapncy. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES!!!!