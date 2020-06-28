All apartments in National Harbor
503 RAMPART WAY

503 Rampart Way · No Longer Available
Location

503 Rampart Way, National Harbor, MD 20744

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
new construction
yoga
Home is for Sale Or For Rent. Living at the National Harbor has so many benefits. If you boat, imagine walking to the National Harbor Marina to enjoy a day out on the river (dock fees are separate and interested parties should contact marina directly). Boat over to Georgetown, Alexandria, the Wharf and more great destinations. Don't own a boat? Take the water taxi then. Get outdoors and exercise by jogging the path from the waterfront, over the bridge, into VA and back. During warmer months there are so many posted waterfront activities from movies, yoga, zumba and more. Walk to good restaurants and an added perk is that many offer resident discounts too! Walk to MGM to shop, dine, catch a show or play a game or 2 if you're feeling lucky. Shopping at Tanger Outlets never disappoints either. So now you know people live here. Let's talk about why 503 Rampart Way is your new residence. 1st, ask yourself, "Why should I build or buy new construction for nearly $100,000 more after upgrades?" Instead get this top to bottom beauty that shows like a model. It has UPGRADES galore too! This PREMIUM LOT gives you a beautiful COURTYARD view in the front and an UNOBSTRUCTED WATER VIEW from your rooftop deck boasting the 2-SIDED FIREPLACE UPGRADE. The LOFT INCLUDES the second side of the FIREPLACE and the sought after WET BAR UPGRADE, outfitted with the WINE FRIDGE and DISHWASHER. Adjacent is 3rd of 3 en-suite bedrooms this home has. Proceeding downstairs from the loft, you'll find the Owner's Room with custom window treatments and deluxe bath with glass frame shower, corner soaking tub and double vanity with ample cabinetry to hold all of your toiletries. The 2nd bedroom is found up the hall just beyond the laundry room that is conveniently situated on the bedroom level. Going down to your main level includes gorgeous hardwood floors and a bow window that adds some additional square footage to the home. The kitchen is bright with tile and unlike other units, this one has has additional cabinets and counter space. The basement is finished and is ideal for a den, home office, gym, or whatever your mind can invision. There is even a whole house central vac and speaker system! A Commuters dream too with one exit to VA or to DC. With these upgrades and this view, this home is priced to sell!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 RAMPART WAY have any available units?
503 RAMPART WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 503 RAMPART WAY have?
Some of 503 RAMPART WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 RAMPART WAY currently offering any rent specials?
503 RAMPART WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 RAMPART WAY pet-friendly?
No, 503 RAMPART WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 503 RAMPART WAY offer parking?
No, 503 RAMPART WAY does not offer parking.
Does 503 RAMPART WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 RAMPART WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 RAMPART WAY have a pool?
No, 503 RAMPART WAY does not have a pool.
Does 503 RAMPART WAY have accessible units?
No, 503 RAMPART WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 503 RAMPART WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 RAMPART WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 RAMPART WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 RAMPART WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
