All apartments in National Harbor
Find more places like
311 KERBY HILL RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
National Harbor, MD
/
311 KERBY HILL RD
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

311 KERBY HILL RD

311 Kerby Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National Harbor
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

311 Kerby Hill Road, National Harbor, MD 20744

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous corner lot renovated/updated Ranch Style home. Featuring 5 sizable bedrooms, a large den/home office and 2 full bathrooms. Gleaming wooden floors throughout the main level. Lots of natural light beaming all around making the house warm and giving it a grand feel. The kitchen has been accented with stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. The bathrooms have been renovated and have been given a modern fresh look. The downstairs floor presents a large room perfect for a second family room, two stupendous bedrooms and a full bathroom alongside with a large den/home office room. The home has a new A/C unit, new water heater, freshly painted throughout, a convenient separate entrance to the basement. On the back of the home you will find a large enclosed backyard, perfect for summer days get togethers, kids and more! Conveniently located near main roads, public transportation. A short drive to the National Harbor, MGM, beautiful Oxon Hill Manor, The National Harbor Outlets, Old town Alexandria and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Similar Listings

Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way
National Harbor, MD 20745
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 311 KERBY HILL RD have any available units?
311 KERBY HILL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National Harbor, MD.
What amenities does 311 KERBY HILL RD have?
Some of 311 KERBY HILL RD's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 KERBY HILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
311 KERBY HILL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 KERBY HILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 311 KERBY HILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National Harbor.
Does 311 KERBY HILL RD offer parking?
Yes, 311 KERBY HILL RD offers parking.
Does 311 KERBY HILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 KERBY HILL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 KERBY HILL RD have a pool?
No, 311 KERBY HILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 311 KERBY HILL RD have accessible units?
No, 311 KERBY HILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 311 KERBY HILL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 KERBY HILL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 KERBY HILL RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 KERBY HILL RD has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

National Harbor 1 BedroomsNational Harbor 2 BedroomsNational Harbor Apartments with BalconyNational Harbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsNational Harbor Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDNewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College ParkMarymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of America