311 KERBY HILL RD.

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous corner lot renovated/updated Ranch Style home. Featuring 5 sizable bedrooms, a large den/home office and 2 full bathrooms. Gleaming wooden floors throughout the main level. Lots of natural light beaming all around making the house warm and giving it a grand feel. The kitchen has been accented with stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. The bathrooms have been renovated and have been given a modern fresh look. The downstairs floor presents a large room perfect for a second family room, two stupendous bedrooms and a full bathroom alongside with a large den/home office room. The home has a new A/C unit, new water heater, freshly painted throughout, a convenient separate entrance to the basement. On the back of the home you will find a large enclosed backyard, perfect for summer days get togethers, kids and more! Conveniently located near main roads, public transportation. A short drive to the National Harbor, MGM, beautiful Oxon Hill Manor, The National Harbor Outlets, Old town Alexandria and more!