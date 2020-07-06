311 KERBY HILL RD.

Amenities
Gorgeous corner lot renovated/updated Ranch Style home. Featuring 5 sizable bedrooms, a large den/home office and 2 full bathrooms. Gleaming wooden floors throughout the main level. Lots of natural light beaming all around making the house warm and giving it a grand feel. The kitchen has been accented with stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. The bathrooms have been renovated and have been given a modern fresh look. The downstairs floor presents a large room perfect for a second family room, two stupendous bedrooms and a full bathroom alongside with a large den/home office room. The home has a new A/C unit, new water heater, freshly painted throughout, a convenient separate entrance to the basement. On the back of the home you will find a large enclosed backyard, perfect for summer days get togethers, kids and more! Conveniently located near main roads, public transportation. A short drive to the National Harbor, MGM, beautiful Oxon Hill Manor, The National Harbor Outlets, Old town Alexandria and more!