Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-in ready brick front home in River Ridge! Complete reno with fully updated baths and kitchen. Large bedrooms with well-appointed bathroom for each of the rooms. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, 2 fireplaces, tons of storage space throughout. Fully fenced yard with patio space in rear. Prime location with easy access to Tanger Outlets, National Harbor, MGM Grand, Crystal City, Old Town Alexandria, I-495, shops, restaurants & more! $25/month for each pet approved.