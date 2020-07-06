All apartments in Mount Rainier
Find more places like 4531 32nd St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Rainier, MD
/
4531 32nd St.
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:23 PM

4531 32nd St.

4531 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Rainier
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4531 32nd Street, Mount Rainier, MD 20712
Mount Rainier

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Note: Rental for basement unit - not the whole house.

Not your parent's basement. You'll love this spacious, newly finished basement 1 BR+ apartment. Contemporary kitchen with warm wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. From the kitchen open the french doors to the living room with ample sitting area. Down the hall is the bath with its large shower with built-in seating and bedroom with dual closets. Private side entrance. Share laundry room with Owner. Utilities included. Pets case by case.
Basement apartment with side private entrance. Located in lively Mount Rainier with its vibrant art district, locally owned restaurants including vegan dining, local food co-op, multiple parks and trails. Adjacent to Washington DC providing for easy commuting options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4531 32nd St. have any available units?
4531 32nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Rainier, MD.
What amenities does 4531 32nd St. have?
Some of 4531 32nd St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4531 32nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
4531 32nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4531 32nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4531 32nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 4531 32nd St. offer parking?
No, 4531 32nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 4531 32nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4531 32nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4531 32nd St. have a pool?
No, 4531 32nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 4531 32nd St. have accessible units?
No, 4531 32nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4531 32nd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4531 32nd St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4531 32nd St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4531 32nd St. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl
Mount Rainier, MD 20712
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd
Mount Rainier, MD 20712

Similar Pages

Mount Rainier 1 BedroomsMount Rainier 2 Bedrooms
Mount Rainier Apartments with GymMount Rainier Pet Friendly Places
Mount Rainier Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MD
Glenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VACheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University