4531 32nd St.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Note: Rental for basement unit - not the whole house.



Not your parent's basement. You'll love this spacious, newly finished basement 1 BR+ apartment. Contemporary kitchen with warm wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. From the kitchen open the french doors to the living room with ample sitting area. Down the hall is the bath with its large shower with built-in seating and bedroom with dual closets. Private side entrance. Share laundry room with Owner. Utilities included. Pets case by case.

Basement apartment with side private entrance. Located in lively Mount Rainier with its vibrant art district, locally owned restaurants including vegan dining, local food co-op, multiple parks and trails. Adjacent to Washington DC providing for easy commuting options.