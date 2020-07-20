4400 31st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 5 bedroom/2 bathroom detached home in Mt. Rainier!

Nearby school, parks and highway for easy commute



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout

- Upgraded kitchen with granite countertop and new appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms with spacious closets

- Huge unfinished basement with workshop

- Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or in the private backyard

- Private driveway plus plenty of street parking

- Small pets only



Available Now!



(RLNE4895442)