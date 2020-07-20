4400 31st St

Amenities
Fantastic 5 bedroom/2 bathroom detached home in Mt. Rainier!
Nearby school, parks and highway for easy commute
Property highlights
- Newly renovated with hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout
- Upgraded kitchen with granite countertop and new appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms with spacious closets
- Huge unfinished basement with workshop
- Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or in the private backyard
- Private driveway plus plenty of street parking
- Small pets only
Available Now!
(RLNE4895442)