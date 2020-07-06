All apartments in Mount Rainier
4230 34th Street

4230 34th St · No Longer Available
Location

4230 34th St, Mount Rainier, MD 20712
Mount Rainier

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
coffee bar
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
playground
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3588080ed ---- Mt. Rainier MD One-bedroom apartment available now! &nbsp;Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, near elementary school, across the street from beautiful playground, and close to buses and shopping on Rhode Island Ave. Nearby parks include Mount Rainier Historic District, Mount Rainier Neighborhood Park and Barnard Hill. Nearby schools include Thomas S. Stone Elementary School, Mount Rainier Elementary School and Christian Family Montessori. The closest grocery stores are Glut Food Co-Op, Faith Mart Inc and Oasis Food Market. Nearby coffee shops include Dunkin' Donuts, Zeke's Coffee of DC and Mango Cafe. There are thirteen restaurants a short distance away including ZZ Pizza & Kabob, Francis Restaurant & Carry Out and Urban Eats Arts and Music Cafe.&nbsp; Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th Street, NW #19 Washington, DC 20037 EHO&nbsp;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 34th Street have any available units?
4230 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Rainier, MD.
What amenities does 4230 34th Street have?
Some of 4230 34th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4230 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 34th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4230 34th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Rainier.
Does 4230 34th Street offer parking?
No, 4230 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4230 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 34th Street have a pool?
No, 4230 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4230 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 4230 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4230 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4230 34th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4230 34th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

