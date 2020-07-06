4230 34th Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3588080ed ---- Mt. Rainier MD One-bedroom apartment available now! Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, near elementary school, across the street from beautiful playground, and close to buses and shopping on Rhode Island Ave. Nearby parks include Mount Rainier Historic District, Mount Rainier Neighborhood Park and Barnard Hill. Nearby schools include Thomas S. Stone Elementary School, Mount Rainier Elementary School and Christian Family Montessori. The closest grocery stores are Glut Food Co-Op, Faith Mart Inc and Oasis Food Market. Nearby coffee shops include Dunkin' Donuts, Zeke's Coffee of DC and Mango Cafe. There are thirteen restaurants a short distance away including ZZ Pizza & Kabob, Francis Restaurant & Carry Out and Urban Eats Arts and Music Cafe. Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th Street, NW #19 Washington, DC 20037 EHO