Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:24 PM

3103 BUNKER HILL RD

3103 Bunker Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3103 Bunker Hill Road, Mount Rainier, MD 20712
Mount Rainier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Single family home in charming Mount Rainier! Just a stones throw from the DC border -- easy commute into downtown via Rhode Island Ave. Recently updated, light-filled space with high ceilings and early 20th century charm. Hardwood floors throughout. Three large bedrooms upstairs share one large bath. Washer/dryer located on upper level. Bright sunroom off the main living area leads out to a deck and enormous fenced in backyard. Private driveway parking. Required credit score 680 and above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3103 BUNKER HILL RD have any available units?
3103 BUNKER HILL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Rainier, MD.
What amenities does 3103 BUNKER HILL RD have?
Some of 3103 BUNKER HILL RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3103 BUNKER HILL RD currently offering any rent specials?
3103 BUNKER HILL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3103 BUNKER HILL RD pet-friendly?
No, 3103 BUNKER HILL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Rainier.
Does 3103 BUNKER HILL RD offer parking?
Yes, 3103 BUNKER HILL RD offers parking.
Does 3103 BUNKER HILL RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3103 BUNKER HILL RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3103 BUNKER HILL RD have a pool?
No, 3103 BUNKER HILL RD does not have a pool.
Does 3103 BUNKER HILL RD have accessible units?
No, 3103 BUNKER HILL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3103 BUNKER HILL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3103 BUNKER HILL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3103 BUNKER HILL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3103 BUNKER HILL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
