3103 BUNKER HILL RD

Single family home in charming Mount Rainier! Just a stones throw from the DC border -- easy commute into downtown via Rhode Island Ave. Recently updated, light-filled space with high ceilings and early 20th century charm. Hardwood floors throughout. Three large bedrooms upstairs share one large bath. Washer/dryer located on upper level. Bright sunroom off the main living area leads out to a deck and enormous fenced in backyard. Private driveway parking. Required credit score 680 and above.