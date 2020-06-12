/
3 bedroom apartments
117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clarksburg, MD
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1485 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
13 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1495 sqft
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23434 RAINBOW ARCH DRIVE
23434 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1278 sqft
3 BR unit with 2 levels. Upstairs you will find 3 Bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs level is the kitchen and family room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY
12937 Ethel Rose Way, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
Gorgeous SUN FILLED home in very charming location in a courtyard area w/ greenspace.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12721 YORK MILL LANE
12721 York Mill Lane, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3566 sqft
3D Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/3ea69cf5-24e1-489f-8df3-b6fc62de8a74/ *****4 Level Townhome, 3 Bedrooms plus Den, 3.5 Baths and spacious top level loft. Hardwood on main level plus stairs and hall.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23216 RAINBOW ARCH DR
23216 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
well kept,brick front home with 4 Br,3 baths,Hardwood on main floor ,carpeted upstairs and basement.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23423 CLARKSRIDGE ROAD
23423 Clarksridge Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Large townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, built-in microwave oven, plus double sink..
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE
13826 Dovekie Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Better than new. Open concept layout with hardwood flooring throughout first floor. The gourmet kitchen features mocha color cabinetry with granite counters, tile backslash, and under-mount stainless steel sink. Large center island breakfast bar.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23000 MEADOW MIST ROAD
23000 Meadow Mist Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2278 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23000 MEADOW MIST ROAD in Clarksburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23057 WINGED ELM DRIVE
23057 Winged Elm Drive, Clarksburg, MD
A Charming 3000+ sq Single Family Home in Clark burg MD with 4 bedrooms, 2.5bath, 2 car garage. Large open kitchen w/ eating area, Bright library, and upstairs laundryroom. Huge MBR w/ 2 walk-in closets and large soaking tub and separate shower.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
22402 BRICK HAVEN WAY
22402 Brick Haven Way, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2438 sqft
Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 4.5 baths brick-front townhouse in sought after Clarksburg Heights.Hardwood floors throughout main level , Gourmet kitchen , Loft on rth level and many more .
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
23540 Frederick Rd
23540 Frederick Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1916 sqft
UPDATED Charming & Quirky Layout in Historic Clarksburg! - Kitchen Renovation in process .....If you seek Privacy this is the place! Tucked behind mature trees, this charming historic colonial has it all.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12828 CLARKSBURG SQUARE ROAD
12828 Clarksburg Square Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1433 sqft
Upper level 2 level 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Nice layout! Nice area! Great amenities! Secured access. Pool, work out facility.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12960 CLARKSBURG SQUARE ROAD
12960 Clarksburg Square Road, Clarksburg, MD
***Back on the Market***Charming 4 bedroom / 3.5 Bath 4 level Townhome in the Clarksburg Town Center.~ Open Floorplan, powder bath on the main floor, fully finished basement, 2 car garage & 2nd-floor laundry.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
23037 WINGED ELM DRIVE
23037 Winged Elm Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Brick front 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath 3 level spacious townhome, Finished basement with Den and Full Bathroom. Fenced Backyard, 2 Detached Car Garage, HW floor on main level. Beautiful Large kitchen. Great friendly Community with Two Swimming Pools.
Results within 1 mile of Clarksburg
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
25 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
17 Kings Valley Ct
17 Kings Valley Court, Damascus, MD
Please click here to apply Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor. You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13348 NEERWINDER PLACE
13348 Neerwinder Place, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1099 sqft
Cute contemporary ranch with cathedral ceilings, light-filled open floor plan for living area. Easy to maintain laminated floor in living areas. Nestled at the top of a cul-de-sac, this little gem has a fenced back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
24104 PREAKNESS DRIVE
24104 Preakness Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1744 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ,BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN HOME. KITCHEN ENTERS INTO LARGE BRIGHT ROOM ADDITION(NOT SHOWN IN Sq. FOOTAGE) . SPLIT LEVEL WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ,BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD WITH LARGE DECK. EASY ACCESS TO Rt. 27 and 270.
Last updated April 5 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
20519 Lowfield Drive
20519 Lowfield Drive, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1960 sqft
Dont miss out on this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome located in highly desirable neighborhood that backs to Lake Churchill, Little Seneca State Park, and Little Seneca Lake.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12209 EMERALD WAY
12209 Emerald Way, Germantown, MD
Updated and Upgraded! Beautiful Colonial Home in desirable Milestone of Germantown. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, fully finished basement with new full bath and laundry room, open floor plan, 2 car garage and fresh paint.
Results within 5 miles of Clarksburg
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
24 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,133
1217 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
34 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1205 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
