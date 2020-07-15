/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sykesville, MD
1 Unit Available
7356 2nd Ave
7356 2nd Avenue, Sykesville, MD
Available 08/01/20 Please Complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our Website to Schedule a Showing! Minimum Leasing Requirements: $82,800 Gross Annual Household Income with 600+ Credit Scores.
Results within 5 miles of Sykesville
1 Unit Available
6515 Dundee Dr. #234
6515 Dundee Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1691 sqft
6515 Dundee Dr. #234 Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Townhome Located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Rental Townhome located in Eldersburg, MD! This unit includes 3 bedrooms with 2.
1 Unit Available
1914 Lennox Drive # 227
1914 Lennox Drive, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1620 sqft
1914 Lennox Drive # 227 Available 08/17/20 End of Group Townhome located in Reservoir Ridge Community! - Come and see this end unit townhome, located in Eldersburg, MD. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a second floor laundry room.
1 Unit Available
1204 Heathfield Rd
1204 Heathfield Road, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1216 sqft
Lease pending. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Carroll County. Living room, eat-in kitchen,fenced.No smoking.No pets.
1 Unit Available
12000 FREDERICK ROAD
12000 Frederick Road, Howard County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
Sited on 6.3 acres in desirable Ellicott City, this brick front rancher offers over 1,150 sqft, 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, and a reflective serene pond on the property.
Results within 10 miles of Sykesville
Verified
3 Units Available
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.
1 Unit Available
10704 Croydon Court
10704 Croydon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2240 sqft
Immediate Occupancy! - Lovely 3 level town home close to schools & shopping. One car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths. Finished basement, deck for entertaining, open floor plan. Well maintained & lots of space. (RLNE3164701)
1 Unit Available
4108 Springsleigh Road
4108 Springsleigh Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1752 sqft
Roomy and contemporary is how you describe this one level living property. Large light and bright living room with vaulted ceilings. New carpet and fresh paint. Plenty of windows and decorative fireplace.
1 Unit Available
4248 POOLE RD
4248 Poole Road, Carroll County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
If your looking for privacy, look no further! 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with 1st floor washer and dryer. 2 car garage with door openers and a beautiful 12 x 26 deck. Lawn maintenance included. No smoking.
1 Unit Available
1715 DEER PARK ROAD
1715 Deer Park Road, Carroll County, MD
This large 4 level split with 4 car detached garage is located in picturesque Finksburg on nearly a full acre.
1 Unit Available
15996 NORTH AVENUE
15996 North Avenue, Howard County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2250 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rental will be available in July. Located in sought after Western Howard County, you'll be only minutes from the I70 - Rt. 94 intersection; but tucked away off the main road.
1 Unit Available
10701 ENFIELD DRIVE
10701 Enfield Drive, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2048 sqft
Spacious end-unit Townhome, immaculate and beautifully cared for in sought after Waverly Woods 3 BR, 2.
1 Unit Available
Harpers Choice
5039 JERICHO RD
5039 Jericho Road, Columbia, MD
A must see! Solar panels provide great savings! Beautiful single family home, 4 bedroom 3.5 baths available in Columbia. Finished basement with tons of storage space and wet bar.
1 Unit Available
2707 CEDARHURST ROAD
2707 Cedarhurst Road, Carroll County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1144 sqft
Only 5 minutes from Rt 795 This is a great location and lots of privacy. All brick rancher with nice deck in front and a large patio in the back. Plenty of parking and nice yard.
1 Unit Available
10232 Harvest Fields Dr
10232 Harvest Fields Drive, Baltimore County, MD
Available 07/17/20 Gorgeous Colonial home - Property Id: 295981 What a unique beauty! A remarkable home built with love by the owners. This Georgian Colonial offers 4BR, 3.5BTH with garage.
1 Unit Available
10104 Marriottsville Road
10104 Marriottsville Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1307 sqft
Updated 3 BR, 2 full BA home on a huge lot! Gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances & granite counters! Use the bright & airy sunroom w/private entrance as an office or add'n living space! Great neighborhood, minutes to
1 Unit Available
Harpers Choice
5040 JERICHO ROAD
5040 Jericho Road, Columbia, MD
Spacious brick front colonial. ~The community is adjacent to the Hobbits Glen golf course. ~Enjoy a view of trees from the rear patio or deck. ~The family room has a two-story ceiling and a gas fireplace. ~The foyer has a two-story ceiling.
1 Unit Available
10561 OLD ELLICOTT CIRCLE
10561 Old Ellicott Circle, Ellicott City, MD
Beautifully maintained & spacious end townhouse. Gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, & island.
