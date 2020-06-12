/
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:30 PM
86 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Urbana, MD
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3732 HOPE COMMONS CIRCLE
3732 Hope Commons Circle, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Hurry you must see this gorgeous home! This beautifully remodeled brick front town home has it all. Shows pride of ownership and well maintained.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3617 SPRIGG STREET S
3617 Sprigg Street South, Urbana, MD
MUST SEE! Fabulous spacious town home at Village of Urbana. Back to green areas! Gourmet kitchen w/ granite countertops and maple cabinets, hardwood floors, arched windows, and two-car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9340 BISHOPGATE DRIVE
9340 Bishopgate Drive, Urbana, MD
Beautiful large single-family home. 4 bdrms, 3 1/2 baths. Gourmet kitchen with granite & stainless appliances. Fully finished lower level with large rec room, bonus room & full bath. New paint on first floor. Property managed by Dwellworks.
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
3559 KATHERINE WAY
3559 Katherine Way, Urbana, MD
Townhouse for rent with excellent condition. living area 2200 SF. 4BR, 3 FB, 1HB. 2 cars attached garage. 2 ceiling fan ( master BR, living RM) . Great Urbana high school. 2 swimming pools, tennis courts & basketball court in Community.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
9118 KENWAY LANE
9118 Kenway Lane, Urbana, MD
Four level townhome in Village of Urbana. JJ Astor model w/6ft extra bump out. Stunning kitchen with huge granite island/breakfast bar. 1st floor office w/French door.
Results within 5 miles of Urbana
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1243 sqft
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1485 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23434 RAINBOW ARCH DRIVE
23434 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1278 sqft
3 BR unit with 2 levels. Upstairs you will find 3 Bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs level is the kitchen and family room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11019 GRAY MARSH PLACE
11019 Gray Marsh Place, Frederick County, MD
Superb single family rental property with private fenced back yard. Newly renovated kitchen.Nicely painted and cared for. Hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4416 ARABY CHURCH ROAD
4416 Araby Church Road, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1463 sqft
First time rental, available immediately! Pets accepted. Gorgeous one acre lot. NO HOA! Updated kitchen. Lots of exterior storage buildings. House is in superior condition.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23216 RAINBOW ARCH DR
23216 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
well kept,brick front home with 4 Br,3 baths,Hardwood on main floor ,carpeted upstairs and basement.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5115 IRONSIDE DRIVE
5115 Ironsides Dr, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2285 sqft
Beautiful Town Home in the new WESTVIEW SOUTH Community. IMMEDIATE move in available! Brand new 2,270 sq ft. 2-car garage townhome with 3 bedrooms/2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23423 CLARKSRIDGE ROAD
23423 Clarksridge Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Large townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, built-in microwave oven, plus double sink..
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6630 HIGH BEACH EAST CT
6630 High Beach Court East, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
End Unit Rental in desired Villas Lake Anita Louise near Lake Linganore, enjoy all the HOA amenities (including pools) along with the amazing features of this lovely colonial townhome. Large oversized back deck with access to the side and back yards.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5625 SCOTT RIDGE PL
5625 Scott Ridge Place, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5001 JUDICIAL WAY
5001 Judicial Way, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome home to this end unit townhome style condo in Westview South! Ground level entrance welcomes you in to beautiful wood floors and terrific open concept layout featuring large living room and gorgeous kitchen with all the bells and whistles.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
23540 Frederick Rd
23540 Frederick Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1916 sqft
UPDATED Charming & Quirky Layout in Historic Clarksburg! - Kitchen Renovation in process .....If you seek Privacy this is the place! Tucked behind mature trees, this charming historic colonial has it all.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12828 CLARKSBURG SQUARE ROAD
12828 Clarksburg Square Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1433 sqft
Upper level 2 level 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Nice layout! Nice area! Great amenities! Secured access. Pool, work out facility.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12960 CLARKSBURG SQUARE ROAD
12960 Clarksburg Square Road, Clarksburg, MD
***Back on the Market***Charming 4 bedroom / 3.5 Bath 4 level Townhome in the Clarksburg Town Center.~ Open Floorplan, powder bath on the main floor, fully finished basement, 2 car garage & 2nd-floor laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5363 REGAL CT
5363 Regal Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Beautifully maintained townhome in the Ballenger Creek area. Conveniently located to schools, shopping , entertainment, and commuter routes.
Results within 10 miles of Urbana
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
25 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
34 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1205 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
