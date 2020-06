Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in the heart of the Frederick County side of Mt. Airy. With stainless steel appliances, new carpet and laminate flooring, and so much more! Exterior includes a fully-fenced backyard, deck and storage shed. Private driveway with street parking available. Tenants responsible for all utilities. No smoking. Pets case by case