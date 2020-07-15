/
3 bedroom apartments
143 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Redland, MD
17734 Larchmont Terrace
17734 Larchmont Terrace, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Gaithersburg with Solar Panels! Great Commute to DC! - Lovely 3BR/3BA townhouse located in Gaithersburg with great commute to DC! This property has it's own solar panel system!! First level features tiled and hardwood
7273 MILL RUN DRIVE
7273 Mill Run Drive, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1266 sqft
Spacious 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse in Mill Creek, close to Shady Grove Metro Station.
7728 GOODFELLOW WAY
7728 Goodfellow Way, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1820 sqft
RENOVATED TH with GRANITE counters, SS appl's, maple cabinets, deck backs to trees, HW floors on main level, spacious master with vaulted ceilings, renovated bathrs throughout, **SECONDS to Shady Grove METRO!!!! ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for
8422 TOWNE CREST COURT
8422 Towne Crest Court, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8422 TOWNE CREST COURT in Redland. View photos, descriptions and more!
16304 DECKER PLACE
16304 Decker Place, Redland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1864 sqft
NOW is your opportunity to RENT an EYA built home in the Westside at Shady Grove community! Situated steps from Metro's red line, this Banrcroft town home features 3 bedrooms, 3.
7727 IRONFORGE CT
7727 Ironforge Court, Redland, MD
Beautiful townhome in a great location! Four bedrooms and three and half baths. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area with large rear deck. Large finished basement with wood fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Redland
West Rockville
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.
King Farm
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
King Farm
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1400 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments near Shady Grove Metro Station with easy access to I-270 and InterCounty Connector MD Route 200. Fireplace, patio, outside storage, vaulted ceilings and in-unit laundry.
King Farm
502 King Farm Blvd.
502 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1733 sqft
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment -Award winning planned development community at King Farm -No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check -Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living -Secure
King Farm
633 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE
633 Grand Champion Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
633 GRAND CHAMPION DRIVE Available 08/01/20 END UNIT 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IN KING FARM AREA - COZY 3 LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IN KING FARM, HARDWOOD FLOOR IN ALL 3 LEVEL, 2 CAR GARAGE, SOME WALLS WILL BE PAINTED, DECK IN THE BACK,
127 SWARTHMORE AVENUE
127 Swarthmore Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1636 sqft
Beautiful. sun-filled, open floor plan. 3 levels 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Kitchen opens to deck overlooking private backyard. Less than a mile from Shady Grove metro station. Easy access to 270/370, IC 200.
King Farm
909 Crestfield Dr
909 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2400 sqft
Fantastic 3BR 2FB+2HB Townhome in Close In King Farm! - Welcome home to your spacious 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2 full bathroom + 2 half bathroom townhome in sought after King Farm.
741 RAVEN AVE
741 Raven Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom End-unit townhouse with tons of natural light! 2nd story access from front door into open floor plan with family room, dining room combo into spacious eat-in kitchen with gas fireplace and rear deck.
King Farm
907 Crestfield Drive - 1
907 Crestfield Drive, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1950 sqft
Spacious & Immaculate 3 bedrooms+studies/playroom, 2+2 bath TH. Hardwood floors & Tiles on the main and upper level, fireplace, 2-car garage, walkout basement.
210 OAKTON ROAD
210 Oakton Road, Gaithersburg, MD
Single family split foyer house featuring 4 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, and walkout basement. Hardwood Floors, fresh paint, upgraded baths, kitchen with new appliances, and new deck. Close to major routes, metro station, and shopping centers.
Results within 5 miles of Redland
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1519 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Halpine View Apartments
13013 Crookston Ln, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
940 sqft
Hilltop community near Rock Creek Park with pathways, play spaces and Olympic-sized pool. Three blocks from Twinbrook Metro and bike ride from White Flint area or Congressional Plaza.
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,251
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1432 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.
Central Rockville
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,224
1232 sqft
These apartments offer quaint, community feel close to ample entertainment options. Enjoy living within walking distance to the Congressional Plaza Shopping Center or stay at home and take advantage of the pool and tennis court.
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,242
1465 sqft
Gorgeous tree-lined community with playground, pool, and business center. Fireplace and laundry in apartments. Excellent school district. Easy access to shopping and dining at The Washingtonian Center. Complimentary shuttle service to Shady Grove.
