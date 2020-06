Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mt. Airy, MD - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath interior townhouse has fresh paint and brand new carpet as well as updated flooring on main level and in kitchen. Slider off of kitchen to small deck off rear of house. Partially finished walk-out level basement and full sized washer/dryer. Available now! Pets ok on a case by case basis with additional security deposit.



(RLNE5302873)