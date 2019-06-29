2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE

Amenities

granite counters garage media room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking garage media room

4-Bdrm, 2-Bath single-family with loads of space. Living Room, large Dining Room, Kitchen w/Granite countertops and custom cabinets. Large master bdrm w/attached master bath. Three good-sized extra bedrooms with large hall bath. Cute office nook. Gleaming hardwood and carpeting. Finished lower level with large rec room, media room and laundry w/storage space. 2-car attached garage. House is one of two original houses on old farmland that has been turned into an office park. House is surrounded by plenty of open fields. One-year lease. Good credit, good rental history. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. 5-minute drive to Rt. 70 or downtown Mt Airy. Online application (see documents for instructions).