2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:25 AM

2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE

2308 Back Acre Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Back Acre Circle, Mount Airy, MD 21771

Amenities

4-Bdrm, 2-Bath single-family with loads of space. Living Room, large Dining Room, Kitchen w/Granite countertops and custom cabinets. Large master bdrm w/attached master bath. Three good-sized extra bedrooms with large hall bath. Cute office nook. Gleaming hardwood and carpeting. Finished lower level with large rec room, media room and laundry w/storage space. 2-car attached garage. House is one of two original houses on old farmland that has been turned into an office park. House is surrounded by plenty of open fields. One-year lease. Good credit, good rental history. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. 5-minute drive to Rt. 70 or downtown Mt Airy. Online application (see documents for instructions).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE have any available units?
2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Airy, MD.
What amenities does 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Airy.
Does 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 BACK ACRE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
