8201 RAINBOWVIEW PLACE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous home on cul-de-sac in sought after East Village.Bright and airy rooms with skylights through out.Manicured grounds with Lawn service INCLUDED in the rent.Grand sun/all season room located off of family room.Small dog under 20lbs considered with additional deposit.Hardwood floors on the main level with carpeted bedrooms upstairs.Wet bar & wood burning fireplace great for entertaining located right off of the kitchen.Additional BONUS ROOM on the lower level perfect for an exercise room or office.Grand master bedroom with sitting room and walk in closet.Lots of additional touches including wainscoting and crown molding.Community pool, tennis and multiple rec areas. Close to shopping and close commute to metro