Montgomery County, MD
8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:10 PM

8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE

8101 Connecticut Avenue · (703) 858-5676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8101 Connecticut Avenue, Montgomery County, MD 20815

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 612 · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2262 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
Gorgeous two level condo nestled away on bustling Connecticut Avenue. Retreat to peaceful living with access to all of the areas best amenities. Enjoy your morning coffee in solitude on either of the two balconies, or use the spacious open floor plan to entertain friends and family. This tastefully designed space gives you the luxuries of modern living, with the elegance of traditional finishes. Perfectly situated in gorgeous Chevy Chase, this unit is a quick walk to downtown Bethesda and a short jaunt to the heart of DC. If a journey a little further out awaits you, then pack up your car in one of the two assigned parking spaces and escape for a weekend getaway. When you live here you aren't getting a condo, you are getting a lifestyle. A beautiful building, brand new appliances, and a 24 hour concierge awaits you. This unit is move in ready, are you?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE have any available units?
8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE have?
Some of 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
