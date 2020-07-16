8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE

Amenities

Gorgeous two level condo nestled away on bustling Connecticut Avenue. Retreat to peaceful living with access to all of the areas best amenities. Enjoy your morning coffee in solitude on either of the two balconies, or use the spacious open floor plan to entertain friends and family. This tastefully designed space gives you the luxuries of modern living, with the elegance of traditional finishes. Perfectly situated in gorgeous Chevy Chase, this unit is a quick walk to downtown Bethesda and a short jaunt to the heart of DC. If a journey a little further out awaits you, then pack up your car in one of the two assigned parking spaces and escape for a weekend getaway. When you live here you aren't getting a condo, you are getting a lifestyle. A beautiful building, brand new appliances, and a 24 hour concierge awaits you. This unit is move in ready, are you?