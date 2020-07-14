All apartments in Montgomery County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

4201 EAST WEST HWY

4201 East West Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

4201 East West Hwy, Montgomery County, MD 20815

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Delightful home in prime location close to Metro and surrounding Bethesda restaurants, shops and entertainment. Updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and Sears model cabinetry. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large en suite bath with dual vanities. Light filled living and entertainment areas. Original hardwood floors. Built -ins. Plenty of closets and storage space. Generous lower level recreation area. Bonus rooms/hobby area externally accessible. Verizon compatible fiber option network installed. ADT alarm system available. Home set back from street. Abundant back yard space includes a deck, outdoor swing and play set. Attached one car garage and easy parking next to home. HOC vouchers welcome. Pet friendly! New laundry machines. New roof. Key Location! Near Columbia Country Club. Short drive to NIH, Walter Reed and Suburban Hospital. Want a nice, spacious home close to it all? Here it is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 EAST WEST HWY have any available units?
4201 EAST WEST HWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, MD.
What amenities does 4201 EAST WEST HWY have?
Some of 4201 EAST WEST HWY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 EAST WEST HWY currently offering any rent specials?
4201 EAST WEST HWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 EAST WEST HWY pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 EAST WEST HWY is pet friendly.
Does 4201 EAST WEST HWY offer parking?
Yes, 4201 EAST WEST HWY offers parking.
Does 4201 EAST WEST HWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4201 EAST WEST HWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 EAST WEST HWY have a pool?
No, 4201 EAST WEST HWY does not have a pool.
Does 4201 EAST WEST HWY have accessible units?
No, 4201 EAST WEST HWY does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 EAST WEST HWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 EAST WEST HWY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4201 EAST WEST HWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4201 EAST WEST HWY does not have units with air conditioning.
