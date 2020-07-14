4201 EAST WEST HWY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Delightful home in prime location close to Metro and surrounding Bethesda restaurants, shops and entertainment. Updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and Sears model cabinetry. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large en suite bath with dual vanities. Light filled living and entertainment areas. Original hardwood floors. Built -ins. Plenty of closets and storage space. Generous lower level recreation area. Bonus rooms/hobby area externally accessible. Verizon compatible fiber option network installed. ADT alarm system available. Home set back from street. Abundant back yard space includes a deck, outdoor swing and play set. Attached one car garage and easy parking next to home. HOC vouchers welcome. Pet friendly! New laundry machines. New roof. Key Location! Near Columbia Country Club. Short drive to NIH, Walter Reed and Suburban Hospital. Want a nice, spacious home close to it all? Here it is!