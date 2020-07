Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated 3 level townhouse, in a highly sought after and desirable Chevy Chase enclave, with very easy access to the Capitol beltway, I-270, Capitol Crescent Trail, shopping, restaurants and downtown Bethesda. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths, private rear patio, must see to appreciate all that this property has to offer! $55 application fee per adult. Board interview of tenants required