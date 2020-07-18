All apartments in Montgomery County
16817 GERMANTOWN RD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

16817 GERMANTOWN RD

16817 Germantown Rd · (703) 204-1188
Location

16817 Germantown Rd, Montgomery County, MD 20874

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
. On the first floor, there is a living room, an office room, a full bathroom, a separate kitchen, a storage room, and a muddy room. ~Three bedrooms on the second floor, with a full bathroom. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Right outside there is a large deck. Located deep inside a large property, this house brings you quite and beautiful scenery. You also have full access to a pavilion and playground. 1 minute walking to the Germantown road, and eight minutes drive to the shopping centers of both Germantown and Darnestown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16817 GERMANTOWN RD have any available units?
16817 GERMANTOWN RD has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16817 GERMANTOWN RD currently offering any rent specials?
16817 GERMANTOWN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16817 GERMANTOWN RD pet-friendly?
No, 16817 GERMANTOWN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 16817 GERMANTOWN RD offer parking?
No, 16817 GERMANTOWN RD does not offer parking.
Does 16817 GERMANTOWN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16817 GERMANTOWN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16817 GERMANTOWN RD have a pool?
No, 16817 GERMANTOWN RD does not have a pool.
Does 16817 GERMANTOWN RD have accessible units?
No, 16817 GERMANTOWN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 16817 GERMANTOWN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 16817 GERMANTOWN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16817 GERMANTOWN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 16817 GERMANTOWN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
