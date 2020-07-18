16817 GERMANTOWN RD

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground

. On the first floor, there is a living room, an office room, a full bathroom, a separate kitchen, a storage room, and a muddy room. ~Three bedrooms on the second floor, with a full bathroom. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Right outside there is a large deck. Located deep inside a large property, this house brings you quite and beautiful scenery. You also have full access to a pavilion and playground. 1 minute walking to the Germantown road, and eight minutes drive to the shopping centers of both Germantown and Darnestown.