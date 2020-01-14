All apartments in Mitchellville
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

833 Saint Michaels Drive

833 Saint Michaels Drive · No Longer Available
Location

833 Saint Michaels Drive, Mitchellville, MD 20721

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Contemporary Bowie Townhome - Gorgeous completely renovated townhome boasts 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, updated kitchen with new countertops, cabinets and stainless steel appliances. This sun-filled contemporary home also features hardwood floors, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout. Rear privacy fence makes for the perfect outdoor entertainment space. This home is a must see and won't last long. Strong rental history a must. Easy online application. Vouchers are welcome!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5327998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Saint Michaels Drive have any available units?
833 Saint Michaels Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 833 Saint Michaels Drive have?
Some of 833 Saint Michaels Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Saint Michaels Drive currently offering any rent specials?
833 Saint Michaels Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Saint Michaels Drive pet-friendly?
No, 833 Saint Michaels Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 833 Saint Michaels Drive offer parking?
No, 833 Saint Michaels Drive does not offer parking.
Does 833 Saint Michaels Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Saint Michaels Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Saint Michaels Drive have a pool?
No, 833 Saint Michaels Drive does not have a pool.
Does 833 Saint Michaels Drive have accessible units?
No, 833 Saint Michaels Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Saint Michaels Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 Saint Michaels Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 833 Saint Michaels Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 Saint Michaels Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

