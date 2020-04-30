All apartments in Mitchellville
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

4843 BROOKSTONE TERRACE

4843 Brookstone Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4843 Brookstone Terrace, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great rental opportunity!!!!! This end unit Townhouse in Bowie has been renovated top down and is move in ready ,it has a walk out balcony overlooking the garage ,new kitchen ,all new appliances and so much more .... pets on a case by case basis, it is close to shopping , one light from -Target /chic filet/shoppers ( shopping center) various restaurants and community amenities are also within close proximity apply online at www.rentalsrock.com application fee is $45 each adult for all showing we ask to have some form of mask gloves and maintain social distancing limit 3 people per showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

