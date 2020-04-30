4843 BROOKSTONE TERRACE

Amenities
Great rental opportunity!!!!! This end unit Townhouse in Bowie has been renovated top down and is move in ready ,it has a walk out balcony overlooking the garage ,new kitchen ,all new appliances and so much more .... pets on a case by case basis, it is close to shopping , one light from -Target /chic filet/shoppers ( shopping center) various restaurants and community amenities are also within close proximity apply online at www.rentalsrock.com application fee is $45 each adult for all showing we ask to have some form of mask gloves and maintain social distancing limit 3 people per showing