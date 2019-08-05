4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Renovated 3-lvl END 1900 SFT 4BR, 3.5 BA TH like condo in Glensford. New kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter, SS appliances and eat-in-kitchen w/new cermaic tiles; Spacious LR w/gleaming H/W floors, recess lights and a new patio door leading to deck w/good views. Spacious MBR w/vaulted ceilings, attached new full bath, ample closet space and windows for bright light; two more BRs w/hallway new full bath. Ground floor has huge rec.room/(4th bed room) w/new full bath and a patio door leading to backyard. All 4 bedrooms have new wood floors. LR, RR have moldings and recess lights. Fresh neutral paint. Shows well. Clients please don't call listing agent for showings. Need your agent for showings.