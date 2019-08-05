All apartments in Mitchellville
Mitchellville, MD
4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE
4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE

4841 Brookstone Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4841 Brookstone Terrace, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3-lvl END 1900 SFT 4BR, 3.5 BA TH like condo in Glensford. New kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter, SS appliances and eat-in-kitchen w/new cermaic tiles; Spacious LR w/gleaming H/W floors, recess lights and a new patio door leading to deck w/good views. Spacious MBR w/vaulted ceilings, attached new full bath, ample closet space and windows for bright light; two more BRs w/hallway new full bath. Ground floor has huge rec.room/(4th bed room) w/new full bath and a patio door leading to backyard. All 4 bedrooms have new wood floors. LR, RR have moldings and recess lights. Fresh neutral paint. Shows well. Clients please don't call listing agent for showings. Need your agent for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE have any available units?
4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE have?
Some of 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4841 BROOKSTONE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
