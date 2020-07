Amenities

internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities internet access

Nice basement for rent ! Big living room with a bathroom. Located in Bowie close to shopping center. Easy access to Route 50 for commuting to Washington D.C., Baltimore, Fort Meade or Annapolis. Utilities and Wifi are included. Separate entrance. No pets allowed. Not furnished.Lease Details: Utilities and Wifi are included. No pets allowed. Not furnished. No Laundry